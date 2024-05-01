Carbon Draws Wasatch Academy in State Tournament

The Carbon Dinos volleyball team played their final game of the regular season against a tough North Sanpete team. North Sanpete went a perfect 6-0 in 3A Region 2, taking home the region title and the #2 ranked team in 3A.

Carbon finished with a 4-2 region record, placing second in the division. Carbon will be the #8 ranked team in the state tournament, going May 10-11, at Utah Valley University. The Dinos will face the #9 Wasatch Academy Tigers on Friday May 10, at 9 a.m.

Jack Hedin led the team in total kills throughout the season with 99. Followed by Charles Tima with 95 and Evan Lancaster with 56.

Carter Warburton led the team in Digs, with 165 this season. Followed by Lancaster with 115 and Tima with 113. Zeke Willson led the team in total blocks for the Dino squad with 40, followed by Lancaster with 38 and Kyler Orth with 37.

Alexis Bueno led the team in serving aces, ending the regular season with 43. Bueno was followed by Warburton and Tima, both with 20.

Bueno also led the team with assists, totaling 149 for the senior. Followed by Lancaster with 122 and Warburton with 21. Eric Holt led the team in receptions this season with 21, followed by Carter Warburton and Tima, who once more both ended with 20.

The inaugural season for the boys’ volleyball team has been exciting and a success. The future is bright for the young Dino squad in years to come.