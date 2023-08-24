The Speedy Spartans

Photo Courtesy of Emery High Cross Country

While many took advantage of sleeping in throughout the summer break, the Spartans were hard at work preparing for the 2023 cross country season. The team had many early morning practices coupled with fun 5k races to prepare.

The work continued for the Spartans at a cross country camp hosted in early August. The trip took runners to Joe’s Valley for two days of team bonding before they kicked off the season on Aug. 12 at the Premier Invitational.

The Spartans will travel throughout the state for most of the season, but will host their own meet on Aug. 30. The team will also travel to race in neighboring Carbon County for the Carbon Invite on Sept. 20 as well as regionals on Oct. 4. The season will culminate with divisionals in Orem on Oct. 10 and the state competition on Oct. 24.

Senior Camdon Larsen has been leading the boys’ team so far with a first-place finish in his season opener at the Premier Invitational. He finished nearly 30 seconds ahead of second place with an impressive 15:22.6 time. He followed this up with another first-place finish in Richfield on Aug. 19, improving his time to 15:08.

Teammates Dillan Larsen, Jack Christiansen and Mason Hurdsman have also had top 10 finishes this season. Meanwhile, Stetson Albrecht, Mason Stewart, Hayden Christiansen, Jacob Ericson, Chase Huggard, Jamison Christiansen, Zander Robinson, Ty Christiansen, Jace Frandsen, Landon Braun, Porter Stilson, Tyler Frandsen and Haylen Willis are putting in the miles and improving their times.

On the girls’ side, sophomore Addie Hurst is paving the way. She finished first at the Richfield Invitational as well as fourth at the Premier Invitational. Gentry Christiansen has been close behind as she finished second in Richfield while Carlie Hurst also earned a top 10 finish.

Melody Lake, Kylee Willis, Autumn Rasmussen and Kallee Lake have helped round out the small but mighty Lady Spartans.