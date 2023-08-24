Spartans Seek Revenge

Returning for his eighth year at the helm, head coach Jon Faimalo looks to build on Emery’s 7-4 record last season and make another run in the state playoffs. A solid senior class will lend its experience and leadership to the team this year.

The team features a slew of returning players, including starting quarterback Wade Stilson and half-back Dane Sitterud, who are both seniors this year. Sitterud rushed for over 600 yards last season, giving the Spartans a foundation to build upon.

Faimalo explained that the Spartans run a 4-3, powered by Jared Cowley, Easton Thornley, Derrick Jensen and Caleb Olsen. Behind them are Matt Olsen, Boston Huntington and Sitterud.

Adding to the powerful backfield, Olsen and Creek Sharp help the Spartans on the receiving end. The team runs a spread offense and likes to stretch the field, which is made possible by the talent spread throughout the team.

The Spartans have their sights on a victory against San Juan, a team Emery has yet to beat since Faimalo took charge. The Spartans are also seeking revenge on the Broncos after they pushed Emery out of the state playoffs last year. San Juan outed Emery with a narrow 56-48 victory in the semi-finals.

The San Juan matchup this year will have an added challenge as the Spartans will travel for the game on Sept. 15. Another road rivalry will come on Sept. 9 as Emery faces Carbon in the annual Coal Bowl, which always promises to be a competitive game.