The Wizarding World Transforms Helper City

The Wizarding World took over Helper’s historic Main Street on Friday evening when the First Friday event transformed the city into Diagon Alley.

The event kicked off at 5:30 p.m. and there were activities as far as the eye could see. Visiting Hagrid meant taking home a pumpkin, the scavenger hunt sent patrons on a journey for all of the Horcruxes, and trick or treating was sponsored along the way.

Kt Gallery allowed witches and wizards to pick their dragon and meet Mad-Eye Moody while there was an opportunity to free Dobby the House Elf with a sock puppet at Kilpatrick Art Garage. Professor Trelawney was telling fortunes at Friar Tuck’s Barber Shop, along with many more activities throughout Main Street.

Those that did not partake in the scavenger hunt still had plenty to enjoy with Triwizard Tournament pumpkin bowling, Wizards Chess and wands courtesy of the Helper Museum.