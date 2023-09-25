Thomas John Ramage Jr of Orem, Utah died September 20, 2023 at his home at the age of 88.

Tom was born August 25, 1935 to Thomas John Ramage and Betty Romania (Golding) Ramage, in Price Utah. He was the third of four children. He attended elementary and High School in Carbon County, where he lettered in baseball, track and field, wrestling and football. He won the Utah AAU wrestling heavyweight championship in SLC his junior year in high school. He attended Utah State University on a Football scholarship. He was awarded the Eddie Peterson award for best multi sport athlete his senior year and was an honorable mention all American in football. Tom was drafted into the NFL by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He earned a Masters Degree in Physical Education with a minor in history while at Utah State University.

It was while he was attending Utah State University that he met his eternal companion, Winona (Prince) Ramage. They were married on June 15, 1956 in the St. George, LDS, Temple. After his retirement from coaching, they rarely left each other’s side. When Winona passed away in February of this year, she took most of his heart with her. Together they had six children.

Tom was a member of the ROTC. He then served active duty in the Army, followed by 8 years in the Army Reserve, retiring in 1968 with the rank of Captain.

Tom began his coaching career at Bear River Junior High School, where he coached basketball, track and football. This was followed by a graduate assistant position at Utah State University, where he coached wrestling and football. After 2 years as a graduate assistant, he was hired as an assistant football coach and head wrestling coach. In 1965, he took an assistant football coaching position at Weber State University. Following that, he took the position as head football coach at Dixie College, where he remained for 2 years.

In 1972, Tom began his career as the assistant defensive line coach at Brigham Young University, under head coach Lavell Edwards. While at BYU, he coached thirty five players, who later went on to play in the NFL. He also coached two Outland trophy winners. He and his family began a tradition of having his players come to his home for homemade donuts and icecream after every win. This became a tradition that lasted for his 30 year career at BYU and grew to include players’ girlfriends, wives and children. He retired from coaching in April 2002. He would often say. “My job was to go and play with the boys.”

Tom has been inducted into the Price Utah Hall of Fame for his achievements in football, the USA/Utah Wrestling Hall of Fame, for his work in establishing wrestling in Utah and the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame.

Tom had many hobbies, including woodworking, wood carving, golf and fishing. Most days he could be found in his wood shop, turning beautiful pieces on his lathe. To occupy his time when it was to cold to go into his shop, Tom began to cross stitch. He made a cross stitch eagle for each of his grandsons that achieved an Eagle Scout award and various other pieces of work for each of his grandchildren. You could often find him listening to an audiobook, holding a little tiny needle with his enormous hands making his careful stitches. He also enjoyed gardening. As he put it, “I’m just an old farmer.” He and his wife, Winona, grew a very large and beautiful garden, a raspberry patch and many fruit trees. Making fresh pressed apple juice in the fall was a family tradition.

Tom was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a strong testimony of the gospel. He never said no to a calling and served in many positions including cub scout leader for many years. He touched the lives of so many people with his acts of service and kindness.

Tom is survived by his children: John (Cathy) Ramage; Lorrie (Vince) Brimhall; Rochele Ramage; Sheree (Stan) Shaw; Dedra (Steven) Woodhouse; and Cory (Lindsey) Ramage; twenty-four grandchildren and twenty-five great grandchildren. He is survived by his brother Lee Ramage. He was preceded in death by his wife, Winona (Prince) Ramage; his parents Thomas John Ramage Sr and Betty Romania (Golding) Ramage and his siblings Donald Pagano, and Rene’e (Pagano) Del Monte.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, September 26, from 6-8pm at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 East 800 North, Orem. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 11:00 am with a visitation prior to services from 9:30 – 10:30 am at the Cascade church building, 481 East Center Street, Orem.