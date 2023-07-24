Thompson to Lead Men’s Soccer Program for USUE

By Calvin Jensen, Utah State Eastern

The Utah State Eastern men’s soccer team has announced the appointment of its new head coach, Ryan Thompson, following the resignation of previous head coach Jared Woodhouse last month. The team is eager to welcome Thompson, whose remarkable journey through the world of soccer and coaching has been nothing short of inspiring.

Thompson’s soccer career began at Tacoma Community College (TCC) in Washington back in 2008. As a starting goalkeeper, he showcased his exceptional skills on the field, which earned him a spot on the prestigious NWAC All-Star team in both 2008 and 2009, leaving a lasting mark on TCC’s soccer legacy.

Following his successful stint at TCC, he decided to pursue a professional career and signed a contract to play for the Tacoma Stars in the Professional Arena Soccer League. While his time in the professional league was successful, Thompson’s passion for education led him back to school to complete his degree.

In 2011, Thompson embraced a new challenge by accepting a scholarship to play at Waldorf College in Forest City, Iowa. Overcoming hurdles to regain his amateur status, he displayed resilience and determination on and off the field, contributing to a record-setting number of victories in a single season.

Thompson’s dedication to his education was evident as he earned bachelor’s degrees in both Business Management and Sports Management in 2015. He demonstrated a strong interest in the coaching aspect of the game, which led him to become student assistant with the Waldorf College men’s soccer program. During this time, he focused on talent recruitment, showcasing his aptitude for identifying and nurturing young talent.

After his internship, Thompson accepted a graduate assistant position with Waldorf College, but this time with the women’s soccer program. His coaching style, characterized by a mix of technical expertise and a personal touch, impacted the team and produced results.