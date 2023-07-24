Spotlight Shines on Oliver Law

Robert Oliver (left) accepts the recognition from Carbon County Chamber of Commerce Board President Lisa Mortenson (right).

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce selected Oliver Law as its business spotlight for the month of July. Robert Oliver accepted the recognition during the chamber’s monthly luncheon on Thursday.

Oliver Law has been assisting clients with their criminal law needs since 2010. Oliver and his team specialize in all aspects of criminal law, including investigations of potential crimes, arrests, trials and appeals.

The law firm recently celebrated its new office with a ribbon cutting ceremony in June. During the event, Oliver explained that his team has built its reputation on the principle that everyone is innocent until proven guilty and believe everyone deserves a great criminal defense attorney.

Oliver studied at the College of Eastern Utah, where he completed the Utah Crime Scene Academy. He later earned his Bachelor of Science at Weber State University in Criminal Justice with an emphasis on Criminal Law. Oliver then attended law school at the S.J. Quinney College of Law at the University of Utah.

Oliver Law is now located at 453 South Carbon Avenue in Price. The office is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Oliver Law can be contacted at (435) 637-6060 or robert@oliver.law.