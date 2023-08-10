Thunderbirds Overpower Pirates

Photo Courtesy of Green River High School

The Pirates had a tough region matchup against Piute on Wednesday in Green River. The Thunderbirds were coming off of back-to-back wins and rode that momentum into the game against Green River.

The Pirates struck first with a run in the bottom of the first inning. Unfortunately, that was all the offense Green River could muster. While the Pirates tried to connect for the rest of the game, they could not plate a run. Meanwhile, Piute went on to score seven runs to take the game 7-1.

Cristian Venzor led the offense for the Pirates with a double and an RBI. Ryker Meadows also recorded a hit in the game. Meanwhile, Jarrett Guerrera and Rolando Anguiano headed the pitching efforts for Green River.

The Pirates (1-3, 0-2 Region 1A – South) will have a week to work before facing Wayne (2-3, 1-1 Region 1A – South) on Aug. 16. Green River will travel to Bicknell for the matchup.