Late Push Can’t Save Panthers

ETV News Stock Photo

Despite a rally late in the game, the Panthers couldn’t overpower Valley on Wednesday. The Buffalos used the home turf advantage to overwhelm Pinnacle in the region matchup.

Valley went up 4-0 after three innings while the Panthers worked to gain their footing. The Buffalos added three more in the fifth and two in the sixth to earn a 9-0 advantage before Pinnacle started to connect.

The Panthers plated their first run of the game in the bottom of the sixth to gain some momentum. Unfortunately, Valley used a late surge to plate four runs in the seventh. Pinnacle added another run in the bottom of the seventh, but it was not enough as Valley took this one 13-2.

Dominick Vigil led the Panthers at bat with two hits. Brody Howell, Domonick Huitt, Jaxon Atwood and Kaydence Romero all recorded a hit in the game while Huitt recorded the team’s lone RBI. Bryson Shumway took the loss on the mound for the Panthers.

Pinnacle (1-3, 0-2 Region 1A – South) will have a week to work out any kinks before facing Panquitch (5-0, 2-0 Region 1A – South) on Aug. 16. The Panthers will host the Bobcats in Price for the region game, which slated to begin at 3 p.m.