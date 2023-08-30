Timothy Leads Dinos Past Richfield

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

The Lady Dinos used a second half push to get the win over Richfield on Tuesday afternoon. The offensive charge was led by senior Amiah Timothy as Carbon got the region victory.

Things started off slow for both teams as they fought to find the advantage. Going into halftime tied up at nil, it all came down to the second half.

Timothy then took charge, netting two goals for the Lady Dinos. Senior Ada Bradford and freshman Lydia Lancaster each had an assist as Carbon secured the 2-0 win.

Fortune Ward orchestrated the defense for the Blue and White, recording the shutout. The senior had 10 saves in the game.

Carbon (4-3, 3-2 Region 12) will now turn its attention to a home matchup on Thursday afternoon. The Lady Dinos will welcome Manti (6-1, 4-1 Region 12) for a 4 p.m. kickoff.