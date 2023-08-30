Wasps Swarm Spartans

ETV News Stock Photo

The Lady Spartans made the trek to Nephi on Tuesday for a region matchup against Juab. The Lady Wasps used their home field to their advantage as the team outpaced Emery 5-1 for the win.

The Black and Golf got on the board in the first half when Illyria Mason found the back of the net. Juab found its groove with three goals in the first to take the 3-1 lead into halftime. The Lady Wasps netted two more in the second to get the region win.

Emery (0-7, 0-5) will have another region matchup on Thursday. The Lady Spartans will host Richfield (4-3, 2-3) in Castle Dale with a 4 p.m. kickoff.