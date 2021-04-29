Tina Henrie Announced as the Carbon County Employee of the Month

Tina Henrie is a well-known name in the community in regard to all-things tourism as she acts as the Tourism Specialist for Carbon County. Carbon County Human Resources Director Rose Barnes had the pleasure of announcing Henrie as the employee of the month for May.

This took place at the Wednesday evening commission meeting, with Barnes crediting the act of announcing the employee of the month as her favorite part of her job. Henrie started working with the county in 2016 and as part of her job, each month she awards someone in the community with the Tourism Super Service Award.

“I think she deserves a super service award,” stated Barnes.

Henrie was credited with doing a lot for the county that the citizens do not really see. When nominated, a discussion began on how Henrie does a great deal for not just her department, but all of Carbon and Emery counties.

Following this, Carbon County Economic Development Specialist Rita Vigor spoke, stating that Henrie is the best tourism advocate that she knows. She then informed all that not only is Henrie employee of the month, but she should also be recognized as the tourism advocate of the month.

“I don’t think anybody sells tourism in Carbon and Emery county like Tina does,” Vigor shared.

Commissioner Casey Hopes then took a moment to state that he has had the opportunity of watching Henrie in full tourism mode and some of the relationships that she has built have proved to be very valuable. Henrie thanked all, stating that it felt good to be appreciated and recognized.

“I truly do have one of the funnest jobs in the county,” stated Henrie.