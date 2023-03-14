Top Competition in First Meet

ETV News Stock Photo

Emery began its track and field season on Friday against the top teams in the state. The 2023 Snow Canyon Invitational in St. George featured teams from all over Utah, including American Fork, Skyridge, Corner Canyon and Bingham, to name a few. While the competition was tough, several Spartans impressed in the opening meet.

The Lady Spartans’ sprint medley relay 2-2-4-8 came in fourth overall while freshmen KaBree Gordon and Carlie Hurst finished 45th and 49th, respectively, in the 100 hurdles. Carlie also took 37th in the 300 hurdles.

Meanwhile, fellow freshman Addie Hurst came in 24th and 38th in the open 3200 and 1600 meters, respectively. Other freshmen stood out as well. Addy Guymon came in 24th in the open 800 meter while Megan Stilson took 41st in the high jump and 44th in the long jump. Then, sophomore Alexis Morgan finished in 45th in the discus.

On the boys’ side, Emery ended in third in the sprint medley relay 2-2-4-8. Camdon Larsen took 25th and 50th in the open 3200 and 1600 meters, respectively, while Mason Hurdsman came in 55th in the 400 meters.

Emery will next travel to the Farm Bureau Invite at Carbon High this weekend.