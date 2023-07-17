Torch Run Kicks Off 2023 Greek Festival

The annual Greek Festival 5K “Torch Run” returned on Thursday evening to kick off this summer’s festivities. Check-in for the race began at 7:30 p.m., with the journey beginning right at 8 p.m.

The Greek Festival is hosted at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church each summer season. However, there have been a number of years with a slightly different twist as the “Greek Festival Express” was hosted to accommodate concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the return of the full festival in 2023, the 5K was also hosted once again. The registration fee for the 5K was $20 for individuals and a discount was offered for family members with three or more people in the same household.

Appreciation was extended to the church, Carbon Events and Recreation Complex, Price City Police, and the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office for assistance in organizing, planning, and safety.

Further appreciation was given to Sherald’s Frosty Freeze, World of Wonder Preschool, Market Express, Sam and Billie White, Bill and Rose Barnes, and Ron and Joan Felice for being t-shirt sponsors.