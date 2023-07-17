With great sadness and fondness, we announce on June 22, 2023, the passing of Michael (Mike) Marshall, loving husband, father and generous friend.

Mike leaves behind his wife Sandi, and his children, Michael Ray (Becky) Sandie aka Jr. (Jeff), Annette (deceased), Barbara (Marc), Kurt, and Trista (Dustin). 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Mike was born in in the winter of 1941 in a log cabin in Huntington, Utah, a wildlife mecca. A man of many talents, he was a coal miner, cabinet maker and unbeknownst to most – a beautician extraordinaire known for his “up-dos,” where he placed third in state. Early in his life, he met and remained lifelong friends with John VanRy (Jean), who we are quite sure knows all of Mike’s secrets.

Mike loved the outdoors and spending that time with his family fishing, hunting, camping and telling jokes, though not in that order. Unfortunately, on most days, the elk never understood his humor.

He retired with his wife Sandi to the budding metropolis that is Morristown, AZ, building a life full of new friends, hosting happy hours on the patio, working his gold claims, and concocting ways to make moonshine. He was a great listener, had an infectious laugh, and could fix just about anything. He was strong and a generous man, the kind who would give you the shirt off his back.

Though he never got around to writing the great American novel, he was a great conversationalist, especially when relaxing with a glass of Royal Crown Green Apple! Cheers Dad, you will be missed!