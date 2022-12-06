Tough Voyage for Pirates

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

The Pirates left the harbor last week for a pair of away games. The seas were not kind to the team in Green and Black as Green River returned without a win.

Mount Vernon took care of the Pirates on Thursday with a 69-47 win. Then, on Saturday, things got out of hand as Bryce Valley sailed away with a 61-28 win.

Green River (1-4) will be back on the road this week to take on Grand (2-3) on Wednesday. The Pirates will then take part of the 1A Preview this weekend.