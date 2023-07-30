Tournaments Galore at International Days

If you are looking for tournaments to partake in during Internationals Days, look no further.

Kicking off the tournaments for International Days will be the doubles disk golf tournament by Utah State University Eastern. The tournament will take place on Thursday, Aug. 3 at USU Eastern at 5:30 p.m.

Beginning the next day, Carbon County Recreation’s Air Mail Competition will take place at Washington Park on Aug. 4 at 5:30 p.m. Following immediately after, a cornhole tournament will take at 7 p.m. Check in will take place at the Washington Park basketball court at 6 p.m.

The Utah State University Eastern disc golf tournament will take place on Saturday morning at 8 a.m.

Later on Saturday evening, the International Days pickleball tournament, sponsored by Eastern Utah Community Credit Union, will begin at 7 p.m. at the Price pickleball courts just east of the Desert Wave Pool. All proceeds from this tournament will go toward building new pickleball courts.

For more information regarding any of the tournaments taking place during International Days, please visit www.pricecityutah.com/international-days.html.