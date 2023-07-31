Kids’ Day Parade Approaches

Price City is calling all kids to report to 65 East 400 North (east of the Mont Harmon football field) on Friday, Aug. 4 at 9:30 a.m. Please bring your bicycle, skateboard, wagon, tricycle or any other type of kid-powered transportation and be the star of the Price City International Days Kids’ Parade.

Let your child be the VIP of the parade as one journey ends and two hours of free activities begin across from the Desert Wave Pool. Castleview Hospital is once again sponsoring the entire event, starting at 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., with a morning of FREE fun for your child.

It is sure to be a day they’ll never forget. The parade will start promptly at 9:45 a.m., so don’t be late.