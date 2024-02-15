Town Policies and Codes Reviewed by Emery Town Council

By Julie Johansen

The Emery Town Council met on Tuesday. Council members Michael Christensen, Patrick Sundstrom, Kim Hansen and Mayor Funk were present, while council member Melissa Durfrey was excused.

Following the approval of previous minutes and the invoices to pay the bills, Councilman Sundstrom reported on his attendance at the Castle Valley Special Service District meeting. The district will pay for employees to receive their CDL license. These employees will need to work for the district for four years or repay for the license training on a graduated scale.

He also related the culinary and secondary water use for Emery Town. Discussion then turned to water rights on a city well that needs to be resubmitted. The water was determined to be unfavorable, so resubmitting was denied.

Councilman Christensen reported that Randy’s Service will soon be under new ownership. The new owner is considering building cabins and RV hookups on the adjacent property to the business. There is also intent to establish a gas franchise business. The council advised ensuring that building codes were followed, including foundations for the structures.

Councilperson Hansen shared a privacy policy that needs to be signed and posted. This is because citizens pay utility bills online and private information is entered. This needs to be updated by the end of February.

Hansen then questioned the condition of some playground equipment and the city’s liability. She said that maintenance has checked the equipment but that it is expensive to replace. The mayor and council will continue to look into this, but barriers will be installed to prevent injury.

Mayor Funk spoke about updating the policy and codes in the town. He is studying them and will send recommendations to the council for review before the next meeting.

Four applications have been received for the Emery Town Clerk position. They will be reviewed, then applicants will be interviewed. A uniform fee for the use of the Emery Town Recreation Center was discussed and letters will be given to potential users stating the policy.