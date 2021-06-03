Traffic Halted in Both Directions in Indian Canyon Following Collision

Due to an accident that was reported earlier on Sunday evening, US-191 is temporarily closed at mile marker 254, about four miles north of Helper.

Alternate routes are being urged at this time as traffic is closed in both directions through Indian Canyon while first responders are on scene.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, there is an estimated four hour delay before the highway is re-opened to traffic.

Traffic remains open in Price Canyon despite the Bear Fire. Continue to check with ETV News for more information as it is made available.