Send-Off Party for Miss Carbon County a Success *Photo Gallery*

By Traci Bishop

Each year, Miss Carbon County hosts a send-off party in preparation for the Miss Utah Competition.

This year, Miss Carbon County Megan Mower invited the community to Mont Harmon Middle School on the evening of June 7 to showcase what she planned for the competition and garner support from those she represents.

Mower was joined by fellow members of royalty as she modeled her competition wardrobe, performed her talent and discussed her social impact initiative.

The Miss Utah 2021 competition began on June 10 and concluded on June 12.