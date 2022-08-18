Tramway Fire Burns in Spring Canyon

The Tramway Fire, which ignited on Wednesday, has burned an estimated one to two acres in Spring Canyon. Crews continue to fight the fire on Thursday morning.

Crews originally responded to the fire on Wednesday afternoon after a lightning strike caused the blaze. They will continue their work on Thursday using a Type 1 helicopter and a Type 3 helicopter to shuttle crews to the fire due to difficult access.

Crews from the Helper Fire Department, Bureau of Land Management and Division of Forestry are suppressing the fire. They are being aided by helicopters from Spanish Fork and Salt Lake.

