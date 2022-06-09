UAMMI Hosts Ribbon Cutting and Open House

An open house for the Utah Advanced Materials & Manufacturing Initiative (UAMMI) was hosted at the Business Technical Assistance Center (BTAC) on Thursday, June 2.

The open house began with a welcome before SEUALG/SEUEDD Executive Director Geri Gamber spoke. Following Gamber, Tulinda Larsen, UAMMI Executive Director, took time to speak.

According to their website, the Utah Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Initiative (UAMMI) brings together public, private, community, industry and education partners to assure growth and sustainability of Utah’s advanced material and manufacturing industry.

Furthermore, UAMMI is known as the connecting point for Utah’s advanced materials and manufacturing industry. This is accomplished through innovative advanced materials, digital engineering, industry solutions, relevant research and growth through new uses.

There were many other faces, officials and speakers that comprised the open house, including Price City Mayor Mike Kourianos, Castle Dale City Mayor Danny Van Wagoner, Carbon County Commissioner Tony Martines, Representative Christine Watkins and Senator David Hinkins. Following the speakers, a ribbon cutting ceremony and reception were hosted.

UAMMI hosts monthly information sessions on the morning of the second Thursday of each month. Registration for the monthly session, resources, events and contact information can be found on the organization’s website.