UDOT to Host Open House for Proposed US-191 Improvements

Local residents have been invited to join the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) for a public open house that is being hosted at the Price City offices on Thursday, Feb. 22.

Taking place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. that evening, the open house is being hosted to discuss the multiple projects that are planned to improve US-191 over Indian Canyon in the coming years.

The public has been invited to to learn more about the proposed improvements for the corridor from Duchesne to the US-6 intersection in the canyon. The open house will take place at 185 East Main Street in Price.