Unfortunate Accident Leads to Death in Price Parking Lot

PCPD Press Release

On May 4, 2022 at 1439 hours, emergency personnel were notified of a truck that had fallen onto a man in the parking lot of Sutherlands, located at 406 S. Main Street, in Price, Utah. The man, identified as 52-year-old Michael Woolsey of Spanish Fork, had pulled into the parking lot to perform some repairs on his F350 Super Duty pickup. Mr. Woolsey was also pulling a large, flatbed trailer.

Mr. Woolsey had pulled his truck up onto a ramp to provide himself enough room to get under the truck to perform some repairs. While Mr. Woolsey was underneath the vehicle, the truck rolled backwards off the ramp, landing on top of him, and trapping Mr. Woolsey under the vehicle. It was reported that Mr. Woolsey was not moving.

Law enforcement personnel from multiple agencies, EMT’s, and firefighters arrived on scene within minutes where it was ultimately decided that Mr. Woolsey had passed away.

There were multiple witnesses on scene, all of which we thank for their efforts in trying to help Mr. Woolsey. Based on eyewitness reports and interviews, this incident is believed to be an unfortunate accident but it is still under investigation.

Price City Police wants to remind you to take all necessary safety precautions while working underneath vehicles. This includes using appropriate ramps, blocks, and having someone else there to assist.

Price City Police Department expresses sincere condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Mr. Woolsey during this very difficult time.