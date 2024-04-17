Units Respond to Possible Threat at Carbon High School, School Cleared

At approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday, units were dispatched to Carbon High School following a report of an armed individual in tactical gear.

Carbon High School was quick to respond and immediately went into lockdown when the initial report was broadcasted.

The individual was located within the school and quickly, it was determined that there was no threat or weapon. Carbon High School lifted the lockdown once the individual had been cleared.

ETV News will have more information tomorrow following Carbon County Sheriff’s Office official press release.