PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to Joseph Cole Hunt:

Trial on a Petition to Terminate his Parental Rights in and to minors G.C.H. (D.O.B. 06/22/2019) and R.S.H. (D.O.B. 02/05/2021) (cases 1210014 and 1210015) shall commence before the Honorable Craig Bunnell, in Seventh Judicial District Juvenile Court at 120 East Main, Price, Utah, 84501 on May 13th, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. The matter is set to continue the following day, May 14th, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., but may conclude at any time after commencement on the first day. The matter will proceed to trial in your absence should you fail to appear.

Published in the ETV Newspaper April 17, April 24, and May 1, 2024.