Unofficial 2023 Election Results Are In

The unofficial results have been tallied and both the Price City Council and East Carbon City Council seats have been chosen by the local voters.

This year, there were three seats available for Price City. Layne Miller and Rick Davis, who were both serving as current councilmen, put their name in the vying once again. Former councilwoman Terry Willis ran for re-election as well, while Tanner Richardson was a new face for the council.

Layne Miller received the most votes this election with 789. He was followed by Willis with 688 and Richardson with 657. These three will take their seats on the council in January. Davis narrowly missed his re-election with 636 votes.

In East Carbon, there were three seats open for four-year terms and one open for a two-year term. In the four-year term seats, Councilmen Jason Jorgensen and Charles Abeyta ran for re-election, while Elizabeth Ferguson ran for re-election in the two-year term position.

Jessica Lynn Olsen, Janice Hunt, Barbara Jean Robinett and Jesse Stewart threw their hats in the ring alongside Jorgensen and Abeyta. For those three seats, Barbara Jean Robinett earned the most votes with 259, Jesse Stewart had the second-most votes with 228 and Abeyta received 197. They will take the seats in January. Olsen earned 52 votes, Hunt had 88 and Jorgensen finished with 188.

For the two-year term, William Tice ran against Ferguson for the position. Ferguson swept the competition with 219 votes and will return for the next two years. Tice, on the other hand, received 147 votes.