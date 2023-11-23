Lady Spartans Stay Undefeated *Photo Gallery*

The Lady Spartans faced the Provo Bulldogs on Tuesday, outscoring them in every quarter. The final score was 61-44 for Emery’s third straight win of the season.

Aliya Lester shot lights out from the outside, going 5-6 with an 83% three-point shooting percentage. She had 20 points to go along with six rebounds and two steals. Sophomore Kenadie Maughan was dominant down low, scoring 19 and snagging eight rebounds.

For the guards, Karleigh Stilson scored 11, but made her big impact on defense with six steals. She did well all around with five assists and five rebounds. Kali Jensen also had a great all-around game. She contributed with six points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

The Spartans have outscored their opponents 200-73 in their first three games. Next up, the Lady Spartans will head to Uintah for their first tournament of the season. They will play Colorado’s Fruita Monument Wildcats and hometown Uintah Utes.