Up and Down Week for Pirates

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

Green River was back on the road last Tuesday to take on Monument Valley. The Pirates set a course in the right direction, scoring 14 points in each of the first two quarters to lead 28-19 at the half. Green River continued to apply pressure and went on to win 51-38.

Luis Hernandez scored a game-high 15 points while Bridjer Meadows and Joe Vollmer each scored nine. Adding to the total was Hoyt Hunt and Raul Mendoza, who had eight points apiece.

The Pirates then sailed home to face Monticello on Wednesday. Green River had a sluggish start, which put the Pirates behind the eight ball. They made one last push in the fourth quarter, but the deficit was too great as the Buckaroos left with a 53-41 win. Bridjer was the high scorer on this night with 12 points.

This week, Green River (7-8, 1-2) will head to play Pinnacle (10-5, 0-0) on Wednesday before hosting Caprock Academy (Colorado) (3-6) on Friday.