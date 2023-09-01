Update Given on Upper Price River Watershed Project

The city of Price is partnering with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) to create a Watershed Plan and Environmental Impact Statement (Plan-EIS).

The Upper Price River Watershed Project is needed in order to examine methods that will provide a more reliable water supply to users, while also conserving water in the watershed. Price City and the study team are reportedly making progress with the planning phase to evaluate the proposed project measures.

The study team consists of engineering and environmental professionals from Horrocks Engineers, Johansen & Tuttle Engineering and RB&G Engineering.

At this time, a draft Plan-EIS is being prepared. A modification was recently approved by the NRCS to include the piping of approximately 50 miles of open irrigation canals in order to provide safe and reliable water for agricultural users while also meeting water conservation objectives.

Benefits of the project include improving the efficiency, resiliency and reliability of water systems to provide greater capacity for accommodating the needs of multiples uses. These uses can include municipal, agricultural, industrial and environmental.

The team anticipates that a draft of the Plan-EIS will be available for the public to review this winter. Further information regarding the project may be viewed here.