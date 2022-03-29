Updated COVID-19 Death Count for Southeast Utah

The Southeast Utah Health Department announced updated COVID-19 hospitalizations and death counts on Monday evening. According to the report, the updates were made following additional data quality analysis from the State of Utah.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 80 regional deaths have been attributed to the virus. This includes 46 in Carbon County, 28 in Emery County and six in Grand County. In addition, updated hospitalization counts are sitting at 296 since the pandemic began.

Currently, the region is in the low transmission level for COVID-19 with very few active cases. As of Tuesday morning, there were only five active cases in the region, including three from Carbon County and two from Grand County. None of these patients are currently hospitalized.

While cases remain low, vaccine distribution is continuing throughout the region. To date, 20,695 regional residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus. Vaccines are currently available for anyone over the age of five.

For more information on COVID-19 or to view vaccine clinic schedules, please click here.