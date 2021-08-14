Updated Water Conservation Information Presented to Price City Council

During the Price City Council meeting on Wednesday evening, Councilman Boyd Marsing, acting as mayor pro temp, presented the safety seconds.

He stated that, with school starting soon, there will be many children and teens that will be walking on the roads, across streets and along the sidewalks. Councilman Marsing wished to remind all to stay safe and keep an eye out for them as they make their way to and from school.

Miles Nelson then presented the council with a water conservation update. Since the last meeting, the overall culinary usage in the area is at 34% capacity, which is 4% less than two weeks prior. Some was made up with the recent rainstorms and the annual precipitation increased to about 65% for the water year.

Nelson remarked that this is a good thing, though he did also state that the bad part that comes with the rainstorms is when the rain comes through the canyon and it hits the burn scars from the recent fires, bringing debris into the river.

Due to this, the Price River Water Improvement District urged their customers to cease all outside watering as they were prevented from treating water, which resulted in lowered storage tank levels. All outside watering with culinary water and a reduction of the use of water whenever possible until Aug. 4 was requested.

With this in mind, Nelson said that the rains are a blessing, but also a curse right now. Though the rainstorms have ceased for the time being, the mud is continuing. However, the crews are working diligently to treat the water.

As far as usage goes, according to Nelson, overall the city is still tracking below, which he credited as being a very positive thing. “Our conservation efforts are still working well,” Nelson said.

Concluding, he remarked that he hopes that the patterns will change and everyone will be able to come out of the drought and see the other side.