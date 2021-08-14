Wellington City Transfers Justice Court Services to Carbon County

During the Wellington City Council meeting on Wednesday evening, the council addressed the possibility of transferring Justice Court services to Carbon County.

During the meeting, it was reported that Wellington City lost nearly $2,000 in 2019 offering Justice Court services within the city. In 2020, the city was able to profit a couple hundred dollars, but it was stated that it is difficult to offer the services with such a low rate of return, especially since the revenue is unpredictable.

“It varies and fluctuates each year,” Wellington City Recorder Gracie Steele said.

Wellington City Councilman Glen Wells explained that it is difficult to find a clerk and remain updated on all the laws as they are ever changing. He made the motion to approve the agreement to transfer Justice Court services to Carbon County. This motion was approved unanimously.

Justice Court Judge Jon Carpenter then took time to speak, thanking the city for its hard work and dedication as this agreement was drafted. He said that since everything in the court system is changing rapidly, especially in terms of technology, it will be a benefit to the city to have a full-time clerk dedicated to the city’s cases.

“I really appreciate all of your help in getting this done,” Judge Carpenter said to the council. “It will be a benefit to the city.”

The Justice Court will offer the same services Wellington City has in the past, but they will now run through Carbon County in the Price court. Those with questions should contact the Carbon County Justice Court at (435) 636-3289.