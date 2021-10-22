USU Eastern Benson Sisters Concert and Dinner Coming November 5

USU Eastern Press Release

The wait is finally over. After being twice postponed due to the ongoing pandemic, Utah State University Eastern will host the Benson Sisters on Nov. 5 at 6:30 p.m. in the Jennifer Leavitt Student Center ballroom.

The trio will perform their 1940s and 50s era music. Along with the concert, a full dinner will be catered by USU Eastern Dining. In addition, actual World War II artifacts, including a photo op with a World War II Jeep, will be on display, courtesy of the Utah Military History Group.

The three Benson sisters recreate the Andrew Sisters’ performances from the World War II era. Free admission will be offered to all World War II and Korean War veterans.

“We love to get our audience laughin’ and dancin’ in the aisles as we recreate the Andrew Sisters from World War II,” the sisters have said.

Tickets to the show are $17 if purchased in advance online or $20 at the door. Couples can receive two tickets for $35, while active duty and veterans can receive tickets for $15 apiece. Veterans of World War II and the Korean War will receive complementary admission.

To purchase tickets online, visit eastern.usu.edu/gec.

Other 2021 USU Eastern Hosted Performances

Sympholynn Acoustic Strings

Nov. 12, 2021 at 7 p.m. at the Geary Event Center

The quartet, based out of Las Vegas, plays classical to classic rock, Mozart to Sinatra, Aerosmith to Celine Dion to Madonna. Tickets to the show will be $18 if purchased presale, $20 online or $25 for general admission at the door. Students, faculty and staff, seniors, and military members can receive tickets for $18 at the door.

Peter Breinholt Holiday Concert

Dec. 3, 2021 at 7 p.m. at the Geary Event Center

Peter Breinholt brings his holiday concert, which has played to large audiences in Salt Lake City. Peter has performed for countless sold out crowds in every major concert hall in the state, including Kingsbury Hall, Tuacahn and Sundance. Tickets to the show will be $14 if purchased presale, $18 online or $20 for general admission at the door. Students, faculty and staff, seniors, and military members can receive tickets for $15 at the door.

For more information on USU Eastern performances, visit eastern.usu.edu/gec.