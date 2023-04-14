USU Eastern Choirs to Host Final Concert of the Academic Year

USU Eastern Press Release

Larry Martin and USU Eastern Choirs invite the community to come join them for a great night of choral and instrumental music at Spring Sing. Special guests include the Price Civic Orchestra, Arthella Dean and Ben Jones.

Several pieces for this concert are from Broadway shows, including “Man of La Mancha” and “Porgy Bess.” There will be multiple vocal solos and a violin soloist, along with performances from the USU Eastern Concert and Chamber choirs.

“Our rehearsals have been awesome, and the concert promises to be a great one,” said Martin.

Spring Sing is April 20 at 7:30 p.m. in the Geary Event Center, and tickets are $1 for students and $5 for adults.

USU Eastern offers multiple classes for students interested in music, including classes for non-music majors. Students have the opportunities for private voice instruction, private piano instruction, and group piano instruction where their passion and love of music is highlighted through community performances.

For more information about music classes and future performances, please visit eastern.usu.edu/arts-at-usue.