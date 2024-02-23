USU Eastern Faculty Member Nominated for Faculty University Service Award

USU Eastern Press Release

PRICE, Utah — Noel Carmack, associate professor of art at Utah State University, has been named as the 2024 Caine College of the Arts nominee for the USU Faculty University Service Award. Carmack teaches courses in drawing, painting, design, and illustration, and is director of Gallery East at USU Eastern.

“I could not think of a more fitting nominee for this honor,” said Doug Miller, chief campus administrator for USU Eastern. “Noel has consistently demonstrated a commitment to campus-community service and has a positive impact on all with whom he interacts.”

The Faculty University Service Award is given each year to recognize and encourage excellence in service to university operations and governance. Recognized activities include service at the university, college and/or department levels and may include libraries and USU Extension.

“I am honored by this nomination,” Carmack said. “The collegial environment at Utah State University and its campuses is made up of people who serve for the ‘greater good’ of creativity and learning. I try to contribute what I can to cultivate that environment.”

Carmack graduated with a bachelor’s degree in illustration and a master’s degree in drawing/painting, both from USU. He joined the university faculty in 1994 as an assistant librarian in the Merrill Library; he began teaching in 1997 as an adjunct instructor in the art department while also serving as a preservation librarian at the Merrill-Cazier Library. He came to USU Eastern in 2008 as a full-time instructor of art as well as the director of Gallery East. He was advanced to associate professor in 2016.

