Don’t Miss the Final Week of the Smithsonian Traveling Exhibit

Press Release

February 20, 2024—This is the final week to see the Smithsonian traveling exhibit Crossroads: Change in Rural America currently showing at the Student Center on the USU Eastern campus. March 2 is the last day to see it and the companion exhibits Power: Labor in Utah’s Coal Country and Sacred Spaces in a Changing Landscape. The exhibit is FREE, and parking is across the street from the Student Center.

On Thursday, February 29 from 7:00-8:00 pm in the USU Eastern Student Center Alumni Room join historian Greg Smoak (the state scholar for the Crossroads exhibition) for his talk titled, “Extracting a Living in Rural Utah”, an exploration of the tensions between the ideals and realities of life in rural Utah as change – past and present – affects our communities. This presentation will encourage thinking and conversations about rural Utah and our own community. Snacks provided. Door Prizes. FREE

Dr. Gregory E. Smoak is an associate professor of history at the University of Utah, the director of the American West Center since 2012, and 2021 president of the National Council on Public History. Dr. Smoak focuses on public history, Native American history, and American West history with special interest on water rights. His recent book is Western Lands, Western Voices: Essays on Public History in the American West.

On Saturday, March 2 from 6:00-8:00 pm in the USU Eastern Student Center Multipurpose Room join us for an indoor community celebration for the whole family as we close the Crossroads exhibit. Featuring food trucks from: Angel’s Cravings, Ruben’s BBQ, and Coyote’s Well; $1.00 Aggie Ice Cream cones; FREE Bounce house; FREE Carnival and party games; FREE Live DJ and glow dance. Bring the whole family!