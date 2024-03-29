USU Eastern Library & Learning Commons to Present The Nighthawk Review Night on April 2

USU Eastern Press Release

USU Eastern’s Library & Learning Commons and the English Department present the first The Nighthawk Review Night. The Nighthawk Review is USU Eastern’s student literary magazine. Each year, students are invited to submit their original short stories, poems, and plays for an opportunity to be featured in this publication.

Please join us at the Library & Learning Commons on Tuesday, April 2 at 6 p.m., along with Dr. Jason Olsen and current and past editors to celebrate this statewide journal. This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.