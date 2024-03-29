Baseball Drops Series To Southern Nevada On The Road

By Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, Utah State Eastern

Game 3

The Eagles were unable to even up the series on Saturday morning as the Coyotes picked up a decisive 10-0 victory.

USU Eastern’s presence at the plate was quiet, with only Zak Nelson and Hunter Gatti managing to record hits off Coyote pitcher, Lucas Boesen.

Nelson and Gatti each singled, but their efforts couldn’t spark a rally for the team. The Eagles had a total of 12 strikeouts and only one walk.

Sam Beck started the game on the mound and in ust over 4 innings was charged with 6 runs (5 earned) on 6 hits. Konnor Candalot’s relief effort saw 4 runs allowing the Coyotes to continue to capitalize.

Game 4

In a challenging finale to their series, the Eagles fell short to the Coyotes, with a final score of 10-4 allowing the College of Southern Nevada to remain unbeaten in Scenic West play with a record of 9-0.

Despite the loss, Tyler Nelson stepped up for the Eagles hitting 3-for-4. Bodee Goins and Hunter Gatti each added doubles, with Gatti crossing the plate twice in an effort to spark momentum. Kaden Miller delivered 2 doubles in 3 at-bats, driving in a run and Mack Bright contributed with a 2-RBI single.

On the mound, Landon Salvesen battled through 6 innings, surrendering 5 runs (3 earned) on 5 hits while striking out 5 batters. Micah Del Rio and Preston Jacobson also took the hill in relief.

USU Eastern (14-15, 4-8) will welcome the College of Southern Idaho (20-11, 5-4) to the Carlson-Colosimo Field in Price. The first pitch of the four game series is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 30.