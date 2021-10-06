USU Eastern Soccer Teams Drop Contests Against Truckee Meadows

Photos by Jeff Barrett

USU Eastern Press Release

USU Eastern faced Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC) last week on Thursday, Sep. 30. The men’s soccer team lost 3-2 and the women’s soccer team was defeated 2-1.

Men’s Game

TMCC went up early in the game with two goals in the first 15 minutes, after which the Eagles played very well. They evened the score on goals from Blaine Bengtzen and Joe Valle. Unfortunately, they were unable to prevent TMCC’s third goal and though they had multiple opportunities, USU Eastern couldn’t get the goal to tie it and go to overtime.

Women’s Game

Again, this was a tale of the first few minutes of the game. The Lady Eagles gave up two goals early but dominated the rest of the game. USU Eastern was only able to get one goal, which resulted in a 2-1 loss. The lone goal was from Lexi Paulsen on an assist by Gracie Sorensen

“The disappointing thing in soccer is you can be the better team on the field, play well and still lose. That is what happened for us in both games last week,” said head coach Jared Woodhouse .

Both USU Eastern soccer teams play on their home field this Thursday, Oct. 7 against Salt Lake Community College beginning at 1 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 9 against Snow College starting at 11 a.m.