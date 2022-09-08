USU Eastern to Host 9th Annual Care About Childcare Conference

Press Release

Utah State University Eastern will host the 9th Annual Care About Childcare Conference on Sept. 16 and 17 at USU’s campus in Price. The conference focus is on strengthening early childhood programs. Organizers will bring together childcare practitioners and experts from around the state to share best practices for building a thriving childcare program.

“We are so glad to host the Care About Childcare Conference in partnership with USU Eastern,” said Peggy Golding, director of Care About Childcare at USU Eastern. “Each year, childcare providers visit from all around the state, spend meaningful time at the conference, and leave with such a positive impression of USU Eastern and Price.”

Presenters from throughout the state of Utah will be on hand to speak about topics including developing strong leaders, understanding quality childcare, connecting with families, establishing strong business practices, and effectively supporting children. Importantly, the conference will also focus on leveraging Utah’s resource support for enhancing childcare programming.

The conference will feature Life and Relationship Coach Angela Murray on Friday and USU Huntsman School of Business faculty Doug Miller on Saturday.

“We welcome the community, local leaders and Utah childcare providers to come participate in our Care about Childcare Conference,” Golding said. “We always look forward to hosting and sharing a meaningful experience as we support our region’s development.”

Those interested in registering for the conference should visit https://eastern.usu.edu/childcare/conference/ for additional information. Registration for the will close on Monday, Sept. 12.

