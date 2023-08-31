USU Eastern to Host First Collegiate Volleyball Tournament on Campus

By Calvin Jensen, USU Eastern Athletics

Get ready for an action-packed weekend as the USU Eastern women’s volleyball team prepares to host its first collegiate tournament, the Castle Country Classic. The two-day tournament is set to take place inside the BDAC on campus this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 1-2.

The Castle Country Classic will kick off on Friday with a jam-packed schedule beginning at 8 a.m. The tournament begins with the USU Eastern Lady Eagles facing off against the Spartans of Colorado Northwestern. As the day unfolds, more great matchups are set to follow, including Northwest vs College of Southern Nevada, Pima vs Colorado Northwestern, and No.16 Eastern Arizona vs College of Southern Nevada.

However, the highlight of the day is undoubtedly the match scheduled for 6 p.m. where the 16th ranked Lady Eagles will square off against 13th ranked Eastern Arizona out of Thatcher. The match promises to be intense as USU Eastern aims to defend their home turf against the Gila Monsters.

The excitement doesn’t stop there. Saturday, brings another round of exciting matches, featuring Eastern Arizona vs Northwest, Pima vs College of Southern Nevada, Colorado Northwestern vs Eastern Arizona, and more. The Lady Eagles take on the Trappers of Northwest College at 2 p.m with the tournament wrapping up with the USU Eastern taking on Pima at 6 pm.

Volleyball enthusiasts and sports fans alike are encouraged to join the excitement inside the BDAC on the USU Eastern campus. Fans can purchase tickets to the games by clicking here.

Castle Country Classic Schedule:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1, 2023

8 a.m.: Utah State Eastern vs Colorado Northwestern

10 a.m.: Northwest vs Southern Nevada

12 p.m.: Pima vs Colorado Northwestern

2 p.m.: #13 Eastern Arizona vs Southern Nevada

4 p.m.: Northwest vs Pima

6 p.m.: #16 Utah State Eastern vs #13 Eastern Arizona

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2, 2023