USU Eastern to Host Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Rodeo

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Calvin Jensen

The USU Eastern rodeo team is gearing up to host the annual Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Rodeo this Friday and Saturday, Oct. 13 and 14. Happening at the Carbon County Grandstands & Arena in Price, the event promises two action-packed days of rodeo excitement. Friday’s events kick off at 6 p.m. followed by Saturday’s action with slack starting at 9 a.m. and the final rodeo event beginning at 6 p.m.

The rodeo will feature college athletes from across the Rocky Mountain region, showcasing their skills in various rodeo events. Bull riding, barrel racing, team roping, bronc riding and steer wrestling are just a few of the exciting competitions you can expect.

Schools participating include Colorado Mesa University, College of Southern Idaho, Idaho State University, Colorado Northwestern Community College, Southern Utah University, Snow College, Southern Utah University, Utah State University, Utah State University Eastern and Utah Tech University.

The Utah State Eastern rodeo brings the community together to celebrate the Western heritage and the dedication of these student-athletes. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the heart and soul of the Wild West at the Carbon County Grandstands & Arena on Oct. 13 and 14.

A proud USU Eastern sponsor, Ruben’s BBQ, will be on site selling his mouthwatering smoked meats and all the fixins’! Grab your tickets and get ready for an unforgettable rodeo experience with Ruben’s BBQ on the side! Tickets for the rodeo are available at www.usueasternathletics.com.