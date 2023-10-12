CVWW Barrel Races Underway in Castle Dale

The CVWW Barrel Race is a local race that is hosted in Castle Dale at the Blue Sage Arena. They run every Wednesday beginning in October through the end of November. They then start back up in March and go through the end of May.

There is a variety of age levels, ranging from peewee, junior youth, youth, senior and all the way to an open class. The CVWW Barrel Race also wished to express appreciation to the sponsors that make the year-end awards possible.

The sponsors include Rainbow Glass Ranch, Conover Ranch, Rare Renegade Boutique, Outsider’s Quarter Horses, Carbon Emery Animal Health, Castleview Hospital, Scamp Excavation, Clark’s Home Safety, Komatsu and Market Express.