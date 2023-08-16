USU Extension Hosts Rural Opioid and Stimulant Wellness Summit

By Julene Reese

The Utah State University Extension 2023 Rural Opioid and Stimulant Wellness Summit will be hosted Oct. 25-26 in Price with a pre-conference service project and ice cream social on the evening of Oct. 24.

The summit will address the pressing needs of rural communities combating substance use disorders. This year’s summit, “Open Roads to Health and Wellness,” focuses on the pathways that can create robust, healthy families through prevention, treatment, and recovery strategies.

Now in its sixth year, the event is intended for rural community members, professionals, field experts, and anyone interested in discussing, planning, and acting against the growing opioid overdose and stimulant crises. Attendees will learn from and connect with law enforcement officers, first responders, medical providers, prevention specialists, those in recovery, and substance use disorder professionals.

“The summit is poised to be a catalyst for open discussions and change,” said Ashley Yaugher, USU Health Extension: Advocacy, Research and Teaching (HEART) Initiative faculty and summit organizer. “Our hope is to offer practical resources and holistic activities for wellness and recovery, foster growth and knowledge, and reinforce rural community strengths and the many pathways to recovery.”

“Connected, we will face the opioid overdose and emerging stimulant crises in our rural communities,” Yaugher said. “Join us to gather, participate and assemble the needed resources for our ‘Open Roads to Health and Wellness’ summit to help build strong, healthy families throughout rural Utah.”

