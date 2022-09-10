USU Extension Sponsors Utah Parenting Summit

By Julene Reese

Utah State University Extension sponsors the Utah Parenting Summit, a statewide virtual event, held online Saturday, Oct. 8, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Designed as an event to provide real-world solutions to some of the most common parenting challenges, the summit features workshops presented by professionals from across the nation. Workshops include topics such as building a strong and healthy parent-child relationship, teaching values and behaviors, and correcting undesired behaviors.

The conference begins at 6 p.m. and includes six live workshop sessions. Bonus pre-recorded workshop sessions, including topics self-care, picky eating, how to talk to your teen about sex and others, will also be available starting the day of the event.

The keynote speaker will be Mackenzie Johnson, a Human Sciences specialist in Family Wellbeing with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. Johnson co-hosts a podcast called “The Science of Parenting” where she shares research-based information on effective parenting practices along with stories about her own wins (and fails) as a mom. Her focus is on providing trustworthy, practical parenting information combined with her humor and insightful perspective make her presentations credible, engaging and inspiring.

“We are excited about this event,” said Naomi Brower, USU Extension professor in Weber County. “We have a fantastic lineup of speakers from across the state and beyond and we are confident that the parents that attend will come away with information and skills to feel more confident in their parenting. Given the challenges of the past couple of years, this information is more important than ever.”

Early registration is $10 per ticket through Sept. 30. Tickets purchased after Sept. 30 are $15. Tickets and additional information are available at bit.ly/2022ups.