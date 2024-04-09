USU Extension to Host Remote Workforce Summit in Richfield

USU Extension Press Release

The Utah State University Extension Remote Online Initiative partners with Snow College to host a Remote Workforce Summit on May 10 at the Snow College Richfield campus.

The summit is designed for people who work remotely, those who want to work remotely, and companies that hire remote workers. It will feature valuable networking opportunities and breakout sessions focused on landing remote jobs and gaining skills to become valuable remote workers.

“Each year, we teach hundreds of rural residents the skills needed to become successful remote workers,” said Paul Hill, USU Extension professor and director of the Remote Online Initiative. “This event is a terrific opportunity for past participants and anyone interested in remote work to meet in person with other remote workers, sharpen their skills for finding a remote job, and meet companies that hire remote workers. It’ll be a fulfilling day!”

Featured topics include advanced resume skills, operations at a remote-first company, productivity insights and tools for remote workers, LinkedIn networking skills, personal finance strategies for remote workers, freelance and e-commerce opportunities, personal branding, and more.

Logan Mallory, vice president of marketing at Motivosity, will deliver the morning keynote address, and Bethany Coates, CEO of BreakLine Education, will deliver the closing keynote address.

The summit will take place at the Sevier Valley Center on the Snow College Richfield campus. Registration for the summit is $25. Lunch is included, and parking is free. Companies can sponsor the event or host booths at the exhibit. More information and event registration can be found on the Remote Workforce Summit website.