Parker “Basketball” Jones Assembly at Castle Dale Elementary is a Slam Dunk

Parker “Basketball” Jones made quite the impression on not only the students of Castle Dale Elementary, but also the teachers. Jones recently graduated from Kent State University last May, earning his Finance Degree. Upon graduation, Parker decided to jump into the family business of motivational basketball assemblies. Jones seemed to have no problem filling the shoes of his legendary Dad, Jim “Basketball” Jones.

This wasn’t your typical assembly; Jones had students and teachers up out of their seats in a high energy and engaging assembly. Students were dancing and following along, interacting from beginning to end. Jones talked to them about the importance of making mistakes and trying again, and the “Power of Yet” in reference to the book “Bouncy and The Power of Yet”, written by his parents Jim and Brenda Jones.

He taught the students that sometimes, when you are afraid to try something new, it’s because you haven’t learned it yet, using a stuffed Yeti as a reminder to try and to learn.