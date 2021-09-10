USU Seeking Businesses for COVID-19 Impact Survey

Utah State University (USU) is currently working on a project funded by the Utah Department of Health to learn more about how COVID-19 is impacting both businesses and their employees.

Through the survey, they are particularly interested in learning more about the impact of the pandemic for employees that may be culturally and linguistically diverse, as well as employees with disabilities.

Once the data has been gathered through the survey, USU will then begin to work with employers and other collaborators of the community in developing outreach and education strategies that will mitigate issues that have been identified.

Participating in the survey should take approximately 10 minutes and the survey may be located here.